Wildfires are a problem in the South... and they are much more difficult to control

Wildfires are not just a Western U.S. issue—the South is increasingly at risk, especially Georgia. Over the weekend, hundreds of wildfires ignited across Georgia and the Carolinas, leading to a state of emergency in South Carolina and widespread evacuations. Even though the number of wildfires has declined in recent years, their size and severity are increasing and experts warn the trend is only getting worse. The uniqueness of the region makes southern states particularly vulnerable. Contributing factors like prolonged widespread droughts, climate change, rapid population growth near fire-prone areas, and the predominance of privately owned forests complicates coordinated fire management efforts. Credits: AJC | Getty Images | AP | ABC | X: @liamswx, @edpiotrowski | TikTok: @thebellamylife, @chadbrackin1983 | Georgia Forestry Commission | American Geophysical Union | Southern Regional Climate Center | National Integrated Drought Information System | Pew Research | NASA | Southern Group of State Foresters

Water used on Georgia wildfires as state avoids toxic foam
Wildfires are burning across the South. Here’s why more could be on the way
Overnight storms should bring relief to dry conditions fueling Georgia fires

