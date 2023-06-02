WIC bus now at Piedmont Eastside Medical Center three times a month

Piedmont Eastside Medical Center and GNR Public Health — the health department for Gwinnett, Newton and Rockdale counties — have partnered to bring a bus three times a month to the hospital’s north campus that offers WIC Supplemental Nutrition Program services.

WIC is a federally-funded health program for infants and young children as well as women who are pregnant, up to six months postpartum or breastfeeding for up to a year. Some federal poverty requirements must be met for participation. Infants and children must be younger than 5 and have a nutritional risk. Mothers and children under 5 with Medicaid automatically qualify.

The WIC Mobile Unit at Piedmont Eastside is a full-service clinic on wheels, offering full appointments and the ability to load eWIC cards, according to a news release from the hospital. Families can get help with the eligibility and certification process and nutrition information and participate in a specialized farmer’s market for WIC clients.

The bus will be in front of the Women’s Center at the hospital, 1700 Medical Way in Snellville, for the first three Wednesdays of every month from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

“We’re thankful for Piedmont Eastside’s partnership to allow us to bring our services directly to families that qualify so they can access this support through our mobile unit,” said Dannah Burch, WIC director at GNR Public Health, in the release. “Together, we are encouraging healthy outcomes for children in our communities.”

For more information, including questions about WIC, call (770) 513-9738.