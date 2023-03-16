X

Free Narcan kits available in Lawrenceville, Norcross health centers

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
7 minutes ago

GNR Public Health, the health department for Gwinnett, Newton and Rockdale counties, is offering free Narcan kits to people over 18 at two health centers in Gwinnett.

“We’re here to help address the opioid crisis in our communities,” the department said in a post on its website. “We need to flood our community with Narcan (naloxone.)”

Naloxone reverses opioid overdoses, buying time while first responders arrive. The health department stressed people administering naloxone should still call 911.

The kits are available at the Lawrenceville Health Center, 455 Grayson Highway, suite 300, and the Norcross Health Center, 5030 Georgia Belle Court. They come with two doses of naloxone, a pouch to carry them in and a CPR face shield. The kits also contain educational materials about administering naloxone, the medical amnesty law, recovery and treatment.

While providing the kits to people, staffers will go over the instructions for giving naloxone doses.

“Think of carrying naloxone similar to knowing how to do CPR,” the department said. “You may not expect that anyone around you will suddenly need CPR, but the skill can be lifesaving. Similarly, you may not think you’re around individuals who are at risk of an overdose, but having naloxone on hand can save a life should you encounter an overdose situation.”

