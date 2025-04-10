error: no ad slot id exists: undefined

Why a death row inmate is requesting execution by firing squad

The death penalty is back in the national conversation as several states are reverting to older and less commonly used methods, such as firing squad. But in Georgia, execution alternatives are under debate. Death row inmate Michael Wade Nance has challenged federal courts to allow death by firing squad instead of lethal injection. AJC's Najja Parker breaks down why. Credits: AJC | Getty Images | AP | NPR | The Intercept | WYFF News 4 | CNN | Death Penalty Information Center

Here’s how people on death row meet their ends in each state

The surprising history of the South's buzziest instrument

The kazoo has a surprising backstory, tracing back to ancient African instruments. Credits: Tubman African American Museum | Digital Library of Georgia

How MLS is trying to make U.S. soccer mainstream

Could MLS make Sunday Night Soccer go mainstream? Credits: AJC | Atlanta United | MLS | Apple TV | FIFA | Inter Miami | Getty | Premier League | Gallup | SBJ

404ward: What Atlanta's iconic area code really means

404ward is a signature UATL series that recognizes the people and brands moving Atlanta and Black culture forward. Credit: AJC | Getty| Fontes

404ward: Introducing the AJC's newest Black culture series

404ward is a signature UATL series that recognizes the people and brands moving Atlanta and Black culture forward. Credit: AJC | Getty

