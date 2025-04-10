News

Why a death row inmate is requesting execution by firing squad

The death penalty is back in the national conversation as several states are reverting to older and less commonly used methods, such as firing squad. But in Georgia, execution alternatives are under debate. Death row inmate Michael Wade Nance has challenged federal courts to allow death by firing squad instead of lethal injection. AJC's Najja Parker breaks down why. Credits: AJC | Getty Images | AP | NPR | The Intercept | WYFF News 4 | CNN | Death Penalty Information Center

1:10