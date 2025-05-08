error: no ad slot id exists: undefined
LeBron James enters Barbie's world in history-making fashion

It's a Barbie world and we're all living in it — including LeBron James. The NBA legend is now the face of the Mattel brand as its first-ever Barbie "Kenbassador." Mattel selected LeBron as the first in a new series of Ken dolls to honor his impact on culture, style, and community. AJC reporter Brooke Howard, a life-long Barbie fan with over 300 dolls, shares how she got her hands on a LeBron Ken doll and what it says about the state of Black culture today. Credits: AJC | AP | Mattel | Warner Bros | Getty Images | @sleeks_plus3 / TikTok | @thedampolo / TikTok | @nicekicks / X | Brooke Howard / AJC

They voted for Trump and now their son is in ICE detention

2024 Trump voters Martín Verdi and Débora Rey's green card holder son is being held by ICE. Credits: AJC | AP | Getty | NPR | The Guardian | Miami Herald | GBH

He was held by police for over 30 hours despite being a U.S. citizen

Florida police arrested Juan Carlos Lopez-Gomez after labeling him an “unauthorized alien.” Credits: AJC|@LlanosJackie, @tomaskenn/X|Silvia Alba/WTXL

Is Atlanta still a Black mecca? We did the math for you

Credit: AJC | Getty Images | City of Atlanta Mayor's Office | Outkast LaFace/Arista Records | Pew Research | Annie E. Casey Foundation | ACS | Forbes Advisor

Fast facts on National Teacher Day

How Patrick McLeod found his purpose in nursing after shifting careers

Patrick McLeod transitioned from sales to nursing, inspired by the care his late brother received in the hospital.

How her military career prepared Candace Sims for nursing success

Before starting her career as a licensed practical nurse, Candice Sims spent 14 years in the U.S. Navy on her unit's first aid team.