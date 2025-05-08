News

LeBron James enters Barbie's world in history-making fashion

It's a Barbie world and we're all living in it — including LeBron James. The NBA legend is now the face of the Mattel brand as its first-ever Barbie "Kenbassador." Mattel selected LeBron as the first in a new series of Ken dolls to honor his impact on culture, style, and community. AJC reporter Brooke Howard, a life-long Barbie fan with over 300 dolls, shares how she got her hands on a LeBron Ken doll and what it says about the state of Black culture today. Credits: AJC | AP | Mattel | Warner Bros | Getty Images | @sleeks_plus3 / TikTok | @thedampolo / TikTok | @nicekicks / X | Brooke Howard / AJC

1:44