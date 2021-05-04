‘We’ll just trudge on’: Fulton business destroyed by possible tornado

One side of the brick building was collapsed Tuesday morning, exposing towers of inventory inside. Bricks and tree debris still littered the parking lot nearly 24 hours after the storm blew through.

Ghegan said he pulled into the lot about 15 minutes behind the storm and was shocked by what he saw. Ten employees inside the warehouse made it out safely, Ghegan said, “which is all that really matters.”

“They were shook up, but they all did what they were supposed to do and everybody got out,” he said. “I’m very proud of them.”

Ghegan was not sure how the damage to the building would impact his inventory.

“We’ll just trudge on and rebuild and take it from there,” he said.

No injuries were reported in Fulton County. Another possible tornado hit a community in Walton County as severe storms moved east Monday afternoon, according to the Weather Service.

Preliminary reports indicate trees down in the area of Ike Stone Road north of Monroe are likely the result of tornado damage. The area was also expected to be surveyed Tuesday.

