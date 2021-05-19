WATCH: Police release video of suspects in multiple Midtown robberies

The Atlanta Police Department’s Robbery Unit released surveillance video of the two suspects from one of the businesses. Investigators also shared photos of the suspects’ car, which they used to flee the scenes of both robberies. The car is a silver sedan, but details about the make and model were not shared by police. Surveillance photos were taken from a distance, making the car difficult to identify.

Anyone with information may contact the Atlanta Police Robbery Unit or submit information anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online www.crimestoppersatlanta.org or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Tipsters do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000.