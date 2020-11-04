WATCH LIVE: President Biden delivers remarks on counterterrorism operation

A CIA drone strike has killed al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahri in Afghanistan, according to people familiar with the matter. White House officials declined to confirm al-Zawahri was killed but noted in a statement that the United States conducted a “successful” counterterrorism operation against a significant al-Qaida target, adding that “there were no civilian casualties.” President Joe Biden is expected to discuss further details of the operation in a 7:30 p.m. EDT address to the nation.