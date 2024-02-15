BreakingNews
WATCH LIVE: Judge holds hearing to examine relationship of Trump prosecutors
News

WATCH LIVE: Judge holds hearing to examine relationship of Trump prosecutors

16 minutes ago

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee is holding a hearing Thursday morning which could determine if District Attorney Fani Willis can move forward in the election interference case against former President Donald Trump and other defendants.

MORE COVERAGE:

Atlanta DA Fani Willis gives a speech and talk to the press after the indictment of former President Trump and 18 others at Fulton County Courthouse on Monday, August 14, 2023 in Atlanta. (Michael Blackshire/Michael.blackshire@ajc.com)

Credit: Michael Blackshire

icon to expand image

Credit: Michael Blackshire

» Blockbuster hearing could make or break Fulton Trump case

» Who’s who in the Georgia Trump indictment

» Timeline of allegations against Fulton DA Fani Willis

» Complete Coverage: The Trump Georgia Case

Stay with AJC.com for updates on the latest developments on this story