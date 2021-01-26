WATCH LIVE: Hank Aaron’s memorial service at Braves stadium

1:36 p.m.: “If you ever wanted to get Hank talking, you just had to ask him anything about hitting,” Chipper Jones, former Brave, said during the service.

An emotional Jones said if he had to describe Aaron in one word, it would be “beautiful.” Aaron set the example of how to deal with adversity.

“Keep swinging, he would say,” Jones said.

1:34 p.m.: Former Braves player Marquis Grissom called Aaron a true legend and humanitarian.

“I can’t thank him enough fo the stories, the memories and influence and impact that he had on my career,” he said.

1:28 p.m.: “It’s been an honor of a lifetime to be able to wear the same jersey Hank Aaron wore,” Dale Murphy, former outfielder, said in a video tribute. “Thank you, Hank, for all you did for so many of us.”

1:25 p.m.: Current Braves Manager Brian Snitker said Aaron epitomized what it means to be a Brave.

“I’ll miss the friend and the mentor I had in my life,” he said.

1:20 p.m.: “Baseball won’t forget, Atlanta won’t forget because he’s the greatest Atlanta Braves in history,” former pitcher John Smoltz said in a videotaped message.

1:17 p.m.: In a videotaped message, former pitcher Tom Glavine said he was always struck by Aaron’s humility.

“If there is a baseball team in heaven, they just picked up a heckuva cleanup hitter,” Glavine said.

1:15 p.m.: “Hank Aaron was not just a great player,” Manfred said. “He was truly a great man.”

Manfred said he knew Aaron for more than two decades.

1:10 p.m.: In his opening remarks, Terry McGuirk chairman of Atlanta Braves team, said Aaron will be remembered for his efforts on and off the field. “To us, he will always be known as our homerun king,” he said. “The world is a better place because of Henry Louis Aaron.”

McGuirk said Turner, previously scheduled to speak, was not able to attend.

