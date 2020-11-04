BreakingNews
Slightly fewer number of Americans apply for jobless benefits as layoffs remain rare

WATCH LIVE: First hearing on Biden impeachment inquiry

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

News
Updated 8 minutes ago
X

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans have insisted for months that they have the grounds to launch impeachment proceedings against President Joe Biden. On Thursday, they will begin formally making their case to the public and their skeptical colleagues in the Senate.

The chairmen of Oversight, Judiciary, and Ways and Means will hold the opening hearing of their impeachment inquiry by reviewing the constitutional and legal questions surrounding their investigation of Biden and what they say are links to his son Hunter’s overseas businesses.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW:

MORE COVERAGE

» House Republicans are set to make their case for Biden impeachment inquiry at first hearing

» What’s ahead now that Republicans are opening an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden

Editors' Picks

Credit: Alyssa Pointer

Nathan Deal’s next chapter: Building on his late wife’s legacy of literacy5h ago

Credit: Georgia Department of Transportation

UPDATE: I-285 lanes open after bridge repair following crash in Sandy Springs
4h ago

Credit: NYT

AJC ON THE SCENE
Analysis: An absent Trump reigns over GOP debate
4h ago

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

As student loan payments resume, Georgia borrowers reach for wallets
5h ago

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

As student loan payments resume, Georgia borrowers reach for wallets
5h ago

Credit: The Carter Center

Jimmy Carter closes in on decades-long goal: Eradicating Guinea worm
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: RON JOHNSON

State amends Rivian’s incentive agreement to reflect delayed timeline
1h ago
Fulton budget crunch means scaling back plans
3h ago
Nathan Deal’s next chapter: Building on his late wife’s legacy of literacy
5h ago
Featured

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Cubs broadcasters don’t take kindly to delay to celebrate Acuña
1h ago
Delta to adjust harsh SkyMiles policy changes for elite frequent fliers
19h ago
U.S. senators launch inquiry into poor conditions at subsidized apartments
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top