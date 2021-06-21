WATCH: Funeral for slain Holly Springs police officer happening now

The funeral has begun. Burson’s coffin is covered with a U.S. flag. A band is performing “Reckless Love” on stage in front of a photo of Burson projected on a large screen. Parked just outside, a Holly Springs police cruiser is draped in black cloth and flanked by colorful wreaths and U.S. flags.

The family’s pastor, Jason Gerdes of Revolution Church, has taken the stage and is thanking Burson.

“Father, we are all gathered here today because of his impact on our lives,” Gerdes said. “God, he served your kingdom. There is not a person who would have a cross word to say about him. His love for you is so evident. His love for people is just as much so.”

Next, family friend Anna Streeter is addressing Burson’s widow, Marykate.

“You are the absolute love of Joe’s live,” Streeter said. “He just swooned over you. You’ve got this.”

She added: “Nothing can ever break the bond you have.”

Accompanied by a guitarist, a trumpeter is now performing “Jesus We Love You” on stage.

Marykate and a family friend have taken the stage. The friend is reading a statement from Marykate, who is wiping away tears.

“Joseph William, you will forever be my smoking hot officer,” she read. “Babe, you were so brave. You died doing what you loved. I couldn’t have asked for anything else. Babe, you will forever be my always, my hero, my officer, my husband... Have a great jam session with Jesus. Hold me a spot. I love you.”