WATCH: Funeral for slain Holly Springs police officer happening now

The funeral for Holly Springs Police Officer Joe Burson, killed during a traffic stop last week, is underway at First Baptist Church of Woodstock. Click here to view the service.
Burson, 24, was conducting a traffic stop for speeding just after 11 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Harmony Lake Drive and Hickory Road. Motorist Ansy Dolce, 29, of Cherokee County, attempted to escape in his car during the stop, dragging Burson down Hickory Road before crashing, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Burson, who fatally shot Dolce during the incident, was transported to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Last week, Holly Springs Police Chief Tommy Keheley described Burson as a “model officer” who volunteered to spend time with children interested in law enforcement, even letting them sit in his police car with the emergency blue lights on. Burson was working in his first law enforcement job and had been in uniform for less than two years, Keheley said.
“If you had the ability to clone police officers, you would have wanted your officers to be Joe Burson,” Keheley said. “He was just a genuinely good individual.”
Burson, who was married, played the drums in a rock band called Rusted Soul. Immediately following Burson’s funeral and just outside the church, Taps will be played and a U.S. flag will be presented to Burson’s family. Mourners have been asked to line Highway 92 to Burson’s private burial service in Acworth.
The funeral has begun. Burson’s coffin is covered with a U.S. flag. A band is performing “Reckless Love” on stage in front of a photo of Burson projected on a large screen. Parked just outside, a Holly Springs police cruiser is draped in black cloth and flanked by colorful wreaths and U.S. flags.
The family’s pastor, Jason Gerdes of Revolution Church, has taken the stage and is thanking Burson.
“Father, we are all gathered here today because of his impact on our lives,” Gerdes said. “God, he served your kingdom. There is not a person who would have a cross word to say about him. His love for you is so evident. His love for people is just as much so.”
Next, family friend Anna Streeter is addressing Burson’s widow, Marykate.
“You are the absolute love of Joe’s live,” Streeter said. “He just swooned over you. You’ve got this.”
She added: “Nothing can ever break the bond you have.”
Accompanied by a guitarist, a trumpeter is now performing “Jesus We Love You” on stage.
Marykate and a family friend have taken the stage. The friend is reading a statement from Marykate, who is wiping away tears.
“Joseph William, you will forever be my smoking hot officer,” she read. “Babe, you were so brave. You died doing what you loved. I couldn’t have asked for anything else. Babe, you will forever be my always, my hero, my officer, my husband... Have a great jam session with Jesus. Hold me a spot. I love you.”