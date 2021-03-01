2 Georgia officers killed in the line of duty in 2021

On Jan. 2, a DeKalb County police sergeant was killed when he was struck by a vehicle on the Downtown Connector.

Sgt. Daniel Mobley, a 22-year veteran of the department, was hit by a car about 9 a.m. while responding to a crash involving another DeKalb officer near the Williams Street exit. He was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital, but pronounced dead on arrival, DeKalb police said. Mobley was 44.