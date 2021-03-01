2 Georgia officers killed in the line of duty in 2021

Two Georgia law enforcement officers have been killed in the line of duty so far in 2021. Last year, seven officers were killed while serving.
On Jan. 2, a DeKalb County police sergeant was killed when he was struck by a vehicle on the Downtown Connector.
Sgt. Daniel Mobley, a 22-year veteran of the department, was hit by a car about 9 a.m. while responding to a crash involving another DeKalb officer near the Williams Street exit. He was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital, but pronounced dead on arrival, DeKalb police said. Mobley was 44.
Credit: GBI
On Monday, a South Georgia deputy died from injuries sustained in a weekend shooting.
Lt. Justin Bedwell, a 20-year veteran of the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office, died two days after being shot while assisting with a chase and manhunt. He was flown to a Tallahassee hospital for treatment but did not survive.
Bedwell was the agency’s fourth deputy killed in the line of duty, according to the Officer Down Memorial Page. It has been nearly 13 years since Deputy Robert Armand Griffin was killed in a crash.