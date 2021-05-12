ajc logo
WATCH: Atlanta police release video of 2 suspects in armed carjacking

By Henri Hollis, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta police have released video showing two men suspected in an armed carjacking that took place Monday afternoon on Campbellton Road.

According to the initial investigation, a man left his car running and unattended in a parking lot around 1 p.m. The two suspects walked up to the car and started to get in when the man returned and tried to confront them, Atlanta police spokesman Officer Anthony Grant said.

When the man tried to speak to the suspects, one of them pulled a gun and pointed it at him, Grant said. The two suspects then drove away in the man’s car. The victim was not hurt during the carjacking.

The two suspects can be seen in security camera footage from the park and ride lot where the carjacking took place.

Anyone with information may contact the Atlanta Police Special Victims Unit or submit information anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online www.crimestoppersatlanta.org or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637).

