WATCH: Atlanta police release video of 2 suspects in armed carjacking

The two suspects can be seen in security camera footage from the park and ride lot where the carjacking took place.

Anyone with information may contact the Atlanta Police Special Victims Unit or submit information anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online www.crimestoppersatlanta.org or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637).

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.