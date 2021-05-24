Warner Robins convenience store clerk shot during armed robbery

A convenience store clerk was shot early Monday morning in middle Georgia during an armed robbery.
Warner Robins Police Chief John Wagner told WGXA the robbery happened at a 7-Star Food Mart on North Davis Drive around 4 a.m.
Police Officers found the store clerk had been shot in the back. The clerk told officers two armed, masked men came in demanding money from the register.
The clerk told police he tried to run but the suspects shot him. The suspects grabbed cash from the register and then ran off.
The clerk was taken to Atrium Health Navicent in Macon.