Walmart employee shot after confronting shoplifter in East Point

A Walmart employee was shot in East Point on Friday after confronting a suspected shoplifter.
A Walmart employee was shot in East Point on Friday after confronting a suspected shoplifter.

Credit: NewsChopper 2

Crime & Public Safety | 50 minutes ago
By Shaddi Abusaid, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

A loss prevention officer at the East Point Walmart was shot Friday after confronting a shoplifting suspect, according to Channel 2 Action News.

Few details have been released, but the news station reported the employee tried to take the shoplifter’s bag when the suspect pulled out a gun and shot the worker in front of customers.

The employee’s condition is unknown and authorities have not said if the shooting suspect has been arrested. There was a large police presence outside the busy store about 1 p.m.

This story was first reported by Channel 2 Action News.

