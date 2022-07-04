Volunteers prep at finish line

Volunteers are reporting for duty bright and early this morning, and they’re ready to make sure the race runs smoothly.
”Volunteers, make some noise!” an announcer’s voice booms across Piedmont Park with high tempo music in the background.
Nichola Sanderson of Bethlehem, Georgia, ran the race herself for 10 years, but she’s volunteered for six.
”I love it, and it’s really, really fun,” she said.
One of her favorite parts is the finish line.
Sharon Margetson of Sandy Springs has volunteered at the finish line since 2019.
”It’s great when you see somebody you know come through here,” Margetson said.
Nobody has finished yet, but these volunteers are sure to have their hands full very soon.
