BreakingNews
2022 AJC Peachtree Road Race T-shirt revealed
ajc logo
X

Volunteers prep at finish line

News
By Mary Helene Hall, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
19 minutes ago

Volunteers are reporting for duty bright and early this morning, and they’re ready to make sure the race runs smoothly.

”Volunteers, make some noise!” an announcer’s voice booms across Piedmont Park with high tempo music in the background.

Nichola Sanderson of Bethlehem, Georgia, ran the race herself for 10 years, but she’s volunteered for six.

”I love it, and it’s really, really fun,” she said.

One of her favorite parts is the finish line.

Sharon Margetson of Sandy Springs has volunteered at the finish line since 2019.

”It’s great when you see somebody you know come through here,” Margetson said.

Nobody has finished yet, but these volunteers are sure to have their hands full very soon.

Editors' Picks
Braves’ Michael Harris named National League Rookie of the Month for June
48-year-old man at Lanier first drowning victim of Fourth of July weekend
15h ago
2022 AJC Peachtree Road Race T-shirt revealed
29m ago
Official: 17 unaccounted for in Italian glacier avalanche
1h ago
Official: 17 unaccounted for in Italian glacier avalanche
1h ago
Dutch farmers block entrances to supermarket warehouses
1h ago
The Latest
Elite female runners start lie
6m ago
Star Live Update Headline
11m ago
Here come the first participants across finish line
15m ago
Featured
An aerial photograph shows a piece of Beltline-adjacent building (lower right), where 8ARM and former Paris on Ponce are located, on Ponce de Leon in Atlanta on Tuesday, June 28, 2022. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Atlanta developer eyes beloved gritty stretch of Ponce
PHOTOS: Shepherd Center creates enchanted garden prom for its teen clients
‘Breakdown’ Season 2, Ep. 18: ‘Death in a Hot Car; Mistake or Murder?’
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top