Virtual town halls on Okefenokee titanium mine set for Tuesday and Thursday

The proposed mined has drawn pushback from conservationists and some legislators who worry about the environmental impact to the largest blackwater swamp in North America. Twin Pines says the company will create jobs and will not harm the swamp.

A bipartisan group of state House lawmakers has filed legislation seeking to protect the swamp, a biologically diverse ecosystem that is home to thousands of species and also contains millions of tons of carbon-rich peat. Peatlands are considered an important carbon sink, preventing the release of planet-warming greenhouse gases.