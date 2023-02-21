BreakingNews
TRAFFIC UPDATE: Lanes reopen after crash investigation on I-285 North in DeKalb
X
Dark Mode Toggle

Virtual town halls on Okefenokee titanium mine set for Tuesday and Thursday

News
By Meris Lutz, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
29 minutes ago
Public can comment on controversial plans to mine near South Georgia swamp at two online forums

The Georgia Environmental Protection Division is scheduled to hold two virtual public comment sessions this week on a draft plan submitted by Alabama-based Twin Pines Minerals to mine for titanium next to the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge in South Georgia.

The proposed mined has drawn pushback from conservationists and some legislators who worry about the environmental impact to the largest blackwater swamp in North America. Twin Pines says the company will create jobs and will not harm the swamp.

A bipartisan group of state House lawmakers has filed legislation seeking to protect the swamp, a biologically diverse ecosystem that is home to thousands of species and also contains millions of tons of carbon-rich peat. Peatlands are considered an important carbon sink, preventing the release of planet-warming greenhouse gases.

Two public comment webinars on the draft plans are scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 21 at 6 p.m. and Thursday, Feb. 23 at 6 p.m. Participants must register ahead of time here. Copies of the relevant plans and other documents can be found here.

Previous coverage

Catch up on the AJC’s coverage of this important issue and what scientists and public officials have said about the proposed mine here:

Draft plans released for controversial Okefenokee titanium mine

Bipartisan bill aims to protect Okefenokee Swamp from titanium mining

Okefenokee mine back on track with legal settlement, company says

U.S. Army Corps sued over controversial Okefenokee mining project

About the Author

Meris Lutz writes about environmental issues.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Troup County Sheriff's Office

Auburn University student from Georgia’s remains ID’d 47 years after disappearance16h ago

Credit: Bibb County Sheriff’s Office

4-month-old Georgia boy found safe; 13-year-old charged with kidnapping
13h ago

Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

CNN’s Don Lemon returning on air Wednesday morning after controversial remarks about...
7h ago

Credit: Henri Hollis

Mother, 64, stabbed son to death during dispute at DeKalb home, police say
13h ago

Credit: Henri Hollis

Mother, 64, stabbed son to death during dispute at DeKalb home, police say
13h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Ozuna says mind clear, arm strong, and critical Braves fans ignored
16h ago
The Latest

Credit: Provided by the Center for Black Women's Wellness/For the AJC

Ga. Baptist Healthcare Ministry Foundation awards grants
29m ago
Gas South Convention Center in Gwinnett more than doubles in size
29m ago
A somber Presidents Day in Jimmy Carter’s Plains
14h ago
Featured

Credit: Miguel Martinez

How to support Atlanta Turkish community’s earthquake relief efforts
End-of-term Euro trip by Geoff Duncan delegation cost taxpayers more than $100K
What’s next in the Fulton grand jury probe: 5 things to know
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top