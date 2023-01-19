Draft plans released for controversial Okefenokee titanium mine

The plans say “mineral-bearing sands” will be extracted from a pit that is 500-feet long, 100-feet wide and a maximum of 50-feet deep. The company says the pit will move at a rate of roughly 100 to 200 feet per day.

In the draft plans, the company estimates it could start mining as soon as April.

Twin Pines has said the mine won’t harm the swamp and will bring good-paying jobs to nearby communities. But scientists for the federal government and the University of Georgia disagree, warning that mining on Trail Ridge could drain the swamp and permanently damage the fragile ecosystem.

The Okefenokee is the largest federal wildlife refuge east of the Mississippi River and is home to thousands of species, including 40 species of mammals, more than 200 species of birds, 50 species of reptiles, and more than 600 plant species.

The mining plans have grabbed the attention of at least one member of President Joe Biden’s cabinet. Last month, U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland wrote a letter to Gov. Brian Kemp saying the mine poses an “unacceptable risk” to the swamp and calling on the state to stop the project.

The plans released Thursday are not final, but their public release triggers the start of a 60-day public comment period.

At the end of the public comment window, EPD says it will review all comments, recommend any necessary changes and potentially issue a draft surface mining permit to the company. If a draft permit is issued, another 60-day public comment period would begin.

Twin Pines also needs to obtain other permits from state regulators, including a groundwater withdrawal permit and an air permit. The company has submitted applications for those, but the status of those permits was not immediately known.

Editor’s note: This is a developing story and will be updated.

