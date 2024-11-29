error: no ad slot id exists: undefined

How a football field gets its game face on

Ever wonder how the fields your favorite teams win games on look so perfect? Meet the unsung heroes working tirelessly behind the scenes to ensure the grass – in this case, the University of Georgia’s Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium – lays the foundation for success. Whether it’s the ideal height and condition of the grass, a rigorous, 70-hour weekly schedule during football season, the new variety installed this year or the massive amount of painting (aka “makeup”) the turfgrass crew handles, the goal is to stay out of the limelight (and ensure they never determine the outcome of a game). The routine to keep the grass at Sanford Stadium looking its Saturday best is intense, even if you might not notice while watching a game from the stands or TV.

Meet the rare class of 100 year olds who live in Atlanta

Centenarians hold secrets to longevity, whether through resilience or genetics. Hear their stories in the South, where life expectancy is the lowest in the US.

Fast facts on the Atlanta Christkindl Market

See the moment Jose Ibarra was found guilty in killing of Laken Riley

Jose Ibarra was found guilty of murder for the killing of nursing student Laken Riley on the University of Georgia campus in February.

How these UGA students won $800k with one kick

UGA student Henry Silver shocked "ESPN Gameday" after Silver nailed a field goal in Pat McAfee's kicking contest before Georgia's win over Tennessee.

Former Georgia Senator Loeffler shares comments on Trump's cabinet

Former Senator Kelly Loeffler reflects on president-elect Donald Trump's cabinet picks, commitment to advancing his agenda, and advocating for rural America.

Mom arrested after son found walking alone near home

Brittany Patterson’s youngest son had walked less than a mile from their home toward Mineral Bluff before the mom was arrested for reckless conduct.

Former Georgia senator supports Matt Gaetz as Trump’s pick for attorney general

Former Georgia Senator Kelly Loeffler talks to Politically Georgia about President-Elect Donald Trump's cabinet picks.