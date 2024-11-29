Videos

How a football field gets its game face on

Ever wonder how the fields your favorite teams win games on look so perfect? Meet the unsung heroes working tirelessly behind the scenes to ensure the grass – in this case, the University of Georgia’s Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium – lays the foundation for success. Whether it’s the ideal height and condition of the grass, a rigorous, 70-hour weekly schedule during football season, the new variety installed this year or the massive amount of painting (aka “makeup”) the turfgrass crew handles, the goal is to stay out of the limelight (and ensure they never determine the outcome of a game). The routine to keep the grass at Sanford Stadium looking its Saturday best is intense, even if you might not notice while watching a game from the stands or TV.

6:35