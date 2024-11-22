Videos

Former Georgia Senator Loeffler shares comments on Trump's cabinet

Former Georgia Senator Kelly Loeffler discusses president-elect Donald Trump's rapid cabinet appointments in 2024 and reflects on her own potential fit for a role, given her background in agriculture. Loeffler highlights her commitment to advancing the president's agenda, whether in Washington or on the ground in Georgia, and emphasizes her advocacy for rural America. She shares insights from her time in the Senate, expressing concerns about the farm economy's challenges and the importance of addressing food security as national security.

1:26