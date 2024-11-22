error: no ad slot id exists: undefined

Former Georgia Senator Loeffler shares comments on Trump's cabinet

Former Georgia Senator Kelly Loeffler discusses president-elect Donald Trump's rapid cabinet appointments in 2024 and reflects on her own potential fit for a role, given her background in agriculture. Loeffler highlights her commitment to advancing the president's agenda, whether in Washington or on the ground in Georgia, and emphasizes her advocacy for rural America. She shares insights from her time in the Senate, expressing concerns about the farm economy's challenges and the importance of addressing food security as national security.

AJC

Former Georgia Senator Loeffler shares comments on Trump's cabinet

Former Senator Kelly Loeffler reflects on president-elect Donald Trump's cabinet picks, commitment to advancing his agenda, and advocating for rural America.

0:35

See the moment Jose Ibarra was found guilty in killing of Laken Riley

Jose Ibarra was found guilty of murder for the killing of nursing student Laken Riley on the University of Georgia campus in February.

0:52

Georgia House minority leader calls efforts to remove Democratic chair "distasteful"

Newly elected Georgia State House Minority Leader Carolyn Hugely says it's "distasteful" Sen. Ossoff would call for Nikema Williams to step aside as Dem chair.

2:13

Mom arrested after son found walking alone near home

Brittany Patterson’s youngest son had walked less than a mile from their home toward Mineral Bluff before the mom was arrested for reckless conduct.

