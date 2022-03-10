Video: Organ donations increase during pandemic

Across the country, 41,354 organ transplants took place in 2021, a 6% increase from the previous year. .In Georgia, the increase was sharper with 1,243 organ transplants taking place — marking an 18% increase from 2020.More than 700,000 transplants have been performed in the United States since 1988.Advances in medicine and technology have combined with outreach efforts to fight the stigma of organ donation.Supply can't keep up with demand, however. Currently, 3,891 Georgia residents are waiting for a transplant