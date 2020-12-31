Video captures steady drumbeat of news of 2020.

The visual coverage of 2020 wasn’t limited to photography. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has a robust video team, lead by Ryon Horne and Tyson Horne as well as the photographers, who documented the steady charge of news this year.
See and hear the quiet streets of metro Atlanta as it abruptly shut down during the early days of COVID-19.
See complex the emotion behind the racial justice protests that seized Metro Atlanta for weeks.
Hear from protesters, including a teen who worked with the police to conduct a protest rally.
See the events leading up to the death of Rayshard Brooks as well as the chaos after his death by police.
See the celebration and anger when President-elect Joe Biden was declared the winner.
One of the moments of 2020 that stands out for the Horne Brothers, covering civil rights icon John Lewis funeral services including his final trip across the Edmund Pettis Bridge in Selma, Ala. Lewis’ services encapsulated the visual team coming together to take command of an event that was singular to metro Atlanta.
One of the crowning achievements of the video team for 2020 was “The Imperfect Alibi” documentary, which tells the story of how Atlanta Journal-Constitution reporting lead to the release of a man convicted in a church shooting 35 years.
