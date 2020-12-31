Video captures steady drumbeat of news of 2020.

See the celebration and anger when President-elect Joe Biden was declared the winner.

One of the moments of 2020 that stands out for the Horne Brothers, covering civil rights icon John Lewis funeral services including his final trip across the Edmund Pettis Bridge in Selma, Ala. Lewis’ services encapsulated the visual team coming together to take command of an event that was singular to metro Atlanta.

One of the crowning achievements of the video team for 2020 was “The Imperfect Alibi” documentary, which tells the story of how Atlanta Journal-Constitution reporting lead to the release of a man convicted in a church shooting 35 years.

The Imperfect Alibi | An AJC Short Documentary

