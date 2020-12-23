AJC logo
  • News
    News
  • Politics
    Politics
  • Local
    Local
  • Investigations
    Investigations
  • Coronavirus
    Coronavirus
  • Opinion
    Opinion
  • Things To Do
    Things To Do
  • Food
    Food
  • Life
    Life
  • Sports
    Sports

    • Remember 2020

    Photos, Videos and Stories from the year
    News| 1h ago
    AJC 2020 Photos of the year: Curtis Compton
    News| 1h ago
    2020 Photos of Year: John Spink
    News| 2h ago
    2020 Photos of the Year: Alyssa Pointer
    2020 Stories
    Coronavirus
    From vaccines to Trump: top 5 coronavirus stories of 2020
    Year in review
    5 notable people we lost in 2020
    Year in review
    Unemployment to social justice: top 5 business stories of 2020
    Year in review
    From dust plumes to tornadoes: top 5 weather stories of 2020
    Year in review
    From coronavirus to Trump: 2020’s top 5 political stories
    Year in Review
    Baseball to Brady: 2020’s top 5 sports stories
    Opinion
    Power Poll: Area leaders upbeat about 2021
    2020 Images
    News| 2h ago
    2020 Photos of the year Hyosub Shin
    News| 2h ago
    AJC 2020 photos of the year: Bob Andres
    Mike Luckovich
    In his own words: Mike Luckovich’s best of 2020
    Coronavirus
    A COVID timeline: How the coronavirus swallowed 2020
    My Atlanta
    All the food, places and events you voted Best of Atlanta in 2020

    Columnists

    In Memoriam
    News
    John Lewis, civil rights hero, Georgia congressman
    Obituaries
    Mary Rose Taylor, brain-health advocate, founder of the Margaret Mitchell House
    News
    C.T. Vivian, civil rights hero and intellectual
    Restaurant News
    Dante Stephensen, founder of iconic Atlanta nightspot Dante’s Down the Hatch
    News
    Robert Hightower Sr., Georgia State Patrol’s first Black trooper
    Local News
    Former Georgia Supreme Court Chief Justice George Carley
    News
    Bishop Barbara L. King, founding pastor of Hillside International Truth Center
    News
    Terry Kay, Georgia’s prizewinning accidental author, dies at 82
    News
    Herman Cain, broadcaster, former presidential candidate
    Sponsored Content
    Atlanta Winter Guide
    Holidays in Atlanta: AJC Winter Guide 2020
    Aging in Atlanta
    Aging in Atlanta
    Private Quarters
    AJC Private Quarters
    Remembering Coronavirus Victims
    News
    North Fulton coach who died from coronavirus known for personal touch
    Obituaries
    Atlanta designer known for her entrepreneurial spirit
    Local News
    A tireless advocate for south DeKalb
    Education
    A longtime elementary school nurse and her husband
    What Inspired Us
    Inspire Atlanta
    Even in tough times, inspiring Atlantans march on, motivate
    Life
    Art from the Heart: Children thank those on the front lines
    Inspire Atlanta
    Youth center offers hope for 30 years
    Inspire Atlanta
    Conyers woman’s rare disease, upbeat spirit made her memorable patient
    2020 Stories
    News
    Listen: Best of AJC Podcasts in 2020
    My Atlanta
    All the food, places and events you voted Best of Atlanta in 2020
    Coronavirus
    A COVID timeline: How the coronavirus swallowed 2020
    Local News
    DeKalb County Judge Clarence Seeliger retiring after 40-year career
    News
    Man walks free after conviction tossed in Ga. church murders
    Education
    Special Report: Inside Atlanta Public Schools’ fight for the future
    Atlanta Music Scene
    Music Notes: 12 of the best songs of 2020
    Things To Do
    Podcast: The year in music with Melissa Ruggieri
    Restaurant News
    MAP: The more than 150 restaurants and bars that opened in metro Atlanta in 2020
    Politics
    Podcast: Reacting to our 2020 predictions for Georgia politics
    Opinion
    Power Poll: Area leaders upbeat about 2021
    Atlanta Music Scene
    2020 produced memorable music moments to relive
    © 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.