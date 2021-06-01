Man killed in drive-by shooting at northwest Atlanta apartments

A man was killed and a woman was injured Monday night when someone opened fire from a passing car outside a northwest Atlanta apartment complex, Channel 2 Action News reported.
The victims were found in the parking lot of the Fairburn Gordon Apartments on Fairburn Road when police arrived about 9:45 p.m., the news station reported. The man died from his injuries.
It was not immediately clear if they were the intended targets of the gunfire.
Witnesses told police a car pulled into the parking lot, shots were fired, then the car sped away, according to Channel 2. Bullets sprayed one apartment, but no one inside was hurt, the news station reported.
The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation. No suspects had been identified as of Monday.