X

Verified GoFundMe campaigns for spa shootings victims’ families

Candles sit in front of a memorial during a candlelight vigil on Thursday, March 18, 2021, in Acworth, Georgia, to honor the lives of Delaina Ashley Yaun, Paul Andre Michels, Xiaojie Tan and Daoyou Feng, who were shot and killed in spas around Acworth, Georgia, and others who were killed in similar shootings in Atlanta, on Tuesday, March 16, 2021. Six of the eight total victims were Asian women. CHRISTINA MATACOTTA FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION.
Candles sit in front of a memorial during a candlelight vigil on Thursday, March 18, 2021, in Acworth, Georgia, to honor the lives of Delaina Ashley Yaun, Paul Andre Michels, Xiaojie Tan and Daoyou Feng, who were shot and killed in spas around Acworth, Georgia, and others who were killed in similar shootings in Atlanta, on Tuesday, March 16, 2021. Six of the eight total victims were Asian women. CHRISTINA MATACOTTA FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION.

Credit: Christina Matacotta

Credit: Christina Matacotta

News | 30 minutes ago

Online fundraising pages have been created for those wanting to help the families of the eight people killed in last week’s shooting at three metro Atlanta spas.

But to avoid anyone attempting to create phony accounts, the GoFundMe website has verified these accounts to be legitimate:

Support the family of Hyun Jung Grant: https://www.gofundme.com/f/in-memory-of-hyunjungkim-to-support-my-brother-i

Support the family of Suncha Kim: https://www.gofundme.com/f/in-loving-memory-of-sun-cha-kim

ExploreWhat we know about the spa shooting victims

Support the family of Paul Andre Michels: https://www.gofundme.com/f/atlanta-spa-shooting-victim-paul-michels

Support the family of Soon Chung Park: https://www.gofundme.com/f/for-husband-of-soon-c-park-victim-of-spa-shooting

Support the family of Xiaojie Emily Tan: https://www.gofundme.com/f/atl-spa-shooting-family-survivor-fund-jami-webb

Support the family of Delaina Ashley Yaun: https://www.gofundme.com/f/funeral-and-family-financial-support

Support the family of Yong A. Yue: https://www.gofundme.com/f/memorial-for-yong-yue-and-family

Support injured Elcias Hernandez-Ortiz: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-elcias-hernandez-ortiz-cover-medical-bills

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.