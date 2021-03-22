Verified GoFundMe campaigns for spa shootings victims’ families

Online fundraising pages have been created for those wanting to help the families of the eight people killed in last week’s shooting at three metro Atlanta spas.
But to avoid anyone attempting to create phony accounts, the GoFundMe website has verified these accounts to be legitimate:
Support the family of Hyun Jung Grant: https://www.gofundme.com/f/in-memory-of-hyunjungkim-to-support-my-brother-i
Support the family of Suncha Kim: https://www.gofundme.com/f/in-loving-memory-of-sun-cha-kim
Support the family of Paul Andre Michels: https://www.gofundme.com/f/atlanta-spa-shooting-victim-paul-michels
Support the family of Soon Chung Park: https://www.gofundme.com/f/for-husband-of-soon-c-park-victim-of-spa-shooting
Support the family of Xiaojie Emily Tan: https://www.gofundme.com/f/atl-spa-shooting-family-survivor-fund-jami-webb
Support the family of Delaina Ashley Yaun: https://www.gofundme.com/f/funeral-and-family-financial-support
Support the family of Yong A. Yue: https://www.gofundme.com/f/memorial-for-yong-yue-and-family
Support injured Elcias Hernandez-Ortiz: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-elcias-hernandez-ortiz-cover-medical-bills