Verified GoFundMe campaigns for spa shootings victims’ families

Candles sit in front of a memorial during a candlelight vigil on Thursday, March 18, 2021, in Acworth, Georgia, to honor the lives of Delaina Ashley Yaun, Paul Andre Michels, Xiaojie Tan and Daoyou Feng, who were shot and killed in spas around Acworth, Georgia, and others who were killed in similar shootings in Atlanta, on Tuesday, March 16, 2021. Six of the eight total victims were Asian women. CHRISTINA MATACOTTA FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION.

Credit: Christina Matacotta