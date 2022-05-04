Vegetarian kids differ from meat-eating kids in one key way

Vegetarian kids differ from meat-eating kids , in one key health factor, study finds.The study was conducted by researchers at St. Michael's Hospital of Unity Health Toronto.It was published Monday in the medical journal Pediatrics.It found that while kids on a vegetarian diet and one where meat is consumed have similar growth patterns, height and measure of nutrition.... kids on a vegetarian diet are more likely to be underweight.Over the past 20 years we have seen growing popularity of plant-based diets .., Dr. Jonathon Maguire, lead study author, via CNN.... and a changing food environment with more access to plant-based alternatives, , Dr. Jonathon Maguire, lead study author, via CNN.... however we have not seen the research into the nutritional outcomes of children following vegetarian diets in Canada, Dr. Jonathon Maguire, lead study author, via CNN.According to the study press release, being underweight could be an indicator that a child is malnourished.However, the study authors acknowledge that the limited information contained in the data means more studies are essential.A host of other factors would likely contribute to malnourishment, including ethnicity and socio-economic position.Experts agree, however, that the study points to the need to monitor the health of children.It's important for kids to be monitored for their growth, regardless of their diet, Amy Kimberlain, Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, via CNN.A vegetarian diet can be a healthy choice for all kids. The key is making sure that it is well planned out. , Amy Kimberlain, Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, via CNN.With the help of a registered dietitian nutritionist, kids' growth can be monitored as well as their nutrients needs to ensure they are being adequately consumed, Amy Kimberlain, Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, via CNN