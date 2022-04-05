U.S. State Department launches , new Cybersecurity Bureau.The Bureau of Cyberspace and Digital Policy (CDP) was launched as an attempt to incorporate digital security into U.S. foreign policy.The Bureau of Cyberspace and Digital Policy (CDP) was launched as an attempt to incorporate digital security into U.S. foreign policy.The CDP bureau will address the national security challenges, economic opportunities, and implications for U.S. values associated with cyberspace, digital technologies, and digital policy, Blog post, via State Department website.Via a blog post on April 4, the State Department said three policy units are included in the new office:.International Cyberspace Security, International Information and Communications Policy, and Digital Freedom.The move comes at a time when outside forces, such as Russia and China, are seen as cyberwarfare threats.The move comes at a time when outside forces, such as Russia and China, are seen as cyberwarfare threats.CNET reports that Russia's war in Ukraine could prompt cyberattacks on electrical grids, communications and banks.Back in July, the Biden administration blamed China for hacking Microsoft Exchange email server software, ultimately "compromis[ing] tens of thousands of computers and networks worldwide.".Back in July, the Biden administration blamed China for hacking Microsoft Exchange email server software, ultimately "compromis[ing] tens of thousands of computers and networks worldwide.".Some companies with Russian or Chinese ties have also been banned from doing business in America due to cybersecurity concerns.Jennifer Bachus will serve as principal deputy assistant secretary for the CDP until President Biden and the Senate find a more permanent replacement.Jennifer Bachus will serve as principal deputy assistant secretary for the CDP until President Biden and the Senate find a more permanent replacement