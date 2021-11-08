U.S. Pandemic Travel Ban Is Lifted, For International Travelers.The travel ban was lifted Nov. 8, allowing entrance into the U.S. for fully vaccinatedinternational travelers ...... from a number of nations including the border nations of Canada and Mexico.Air travelers from those nations must provide proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test.Travelers by land from Mexico and Canada do not need to provide a negative COVID test.Fully vaccinated travelers from formerly banned European nations will also be admitted into the U.S.Vaccines that have been approved by theWorld Health Organization are acceptable, .including the AstraZeneca vaccine which is not widely used in the U.S.Air travel is expected to increase significantly with the lift of the ban.In the U.K., there has already been a 21% increase in travel over the past 30 days.The travel ban was instituted during the Trump administration.and had profound effects on the ways in which people utilized the borders for leisure and work.Thousands have had their life routines interrupted, including being separated for months from their loved ones in the U.S.I'm planning to take my baby down for the American Thanksgiving. , River Robinson, Canadian citizen, via NPR News.If all goes smoothly at the border I'll plan on taking him down as much as I can. Is crazy to think he has a whole other side of the family he hasn't even met yet, River Robinson, Canadian citizen, via NPR News.COVID numbers in the U.S. have improved significantly in recent weeks