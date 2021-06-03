UPDATE: Woman injured in I-285 shooting dies; police search for suspect

Sheikevious Young died Tuesday from the injuries she suffered May 26, according to DeKalb police spokeswoman Michaela Vincent. Young was taken to the hospital in critical condition after being shot on the northbound Perimeter near the Church Street exit.

She becomes at least the 11th person to die in shootings on metro-area roads this year. There have been more than 30 such incidents, and investigators believe many of them have been the result of road rage. In those cases, the shooters often drive away before witnesses have enough information to help police track them down.