UPDATE: Woman injured in I-285 shooting dies; police search for suspect

A 21-year-old woman who was shot on I-285 in DeKalb County last week has died, becoming the latest victim of roadway violence in the Atlanta area.
Sheikevious Young died Tuesday from the injuries she suffered May 26, according to DeKalb police spokeswoman Michaela Vincent. Young was taken to the hospital in critical condition after being shot on the northbound Perimeter near the Church Street exit.
She becomes at least the 11th person to die in shootings on metro-area roads this year. There have been more than 30 such incidents, and investigators believe many of them have been the result of road rage. In those cases, the shooters often drive away before witnesses have enough information to help police track them down.
DeKalb police said no suspect has been identified in Young’s shooting. Investigators are hoping that anyone who was in the area just before midnight or who may have information will contact the homicide/assault unit at 770-724-7850 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS.
The incident shut down I-285 northbound from about 12:30 a.m. to 3 a.m. May 27 as police investigated the scene.