UPDATE: Vehicular homicide suspect turns himself in after Marietta woman died in ATV crash

A Georgia man turned himself in to authorities Tuesday to face several charges, including vehicular homicide and DUI, in connection with an ATV crash that killed a Marietta woman.
Bentley Joseph Devore, 20, of Appling, is accused of fleeing the crash scene over the weekend, leaving 20-year-old Morgan Jean-Marie Shea to die, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office. Shea was a passenger on Devore’s two-seat Can-Am utility vehicle, which he’s accused of drunkenly crashing on Morris Calloway Road, AJC.com previously reported.
Devore lost control of the ATV near White Oak Road, going off-road and then overcorrecting in an effort to get back on the pavement, according to the sheriff’s office. The vehicle then began to spin, ejecting both Devore and Shea.
Devore was not there when first responders arrived. Instead, he was taken to a hospital by a family member before being treated and released.
While authorities have not said why he initially fled, court documents show he is on probation following a felony conviction in nearby Burke County.
In July 2019, he was arrested on felony fleeing, second-degree criminal damage to property and a firearm possession charge after a high-speed pursuit in Burke County, records show. According to his disposition, he entered a negotiated guilty plea in January.
He was sentenced to five years on probation and had to pay a $5,000 fine.
In addition to the DUI and vehicular homicide charges, Devore faces counts of reckless driving, driving with a suspended license and open container, according to the sheriff’s office.
It’s unclear how Devore and Shea knew each other. AJC.com has reached out to the sheriff’s office for more information.
