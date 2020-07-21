UPDATE: Vehicular homicide suspect turns himself in after Marietta woman died in ATV crash

While authorities have not said why he initially fled, court documents show he is on probation following a felony conviction in nearby Burke County.

In July 2019, he was arrested on felony fleeing, second-degree criminal damage to property and a firearm possession charge after a high-speed pursuit in Burke County, records show. According to his disposition, he entered a negotiated guilty plea in January.

He was sentenced to five years on probation and had to pay a $5,000 fine.

In addition to the DUI and vehicular homicide charges, Devore faces counts of reckless driving, driving with a suspended license and open container, according to the sheriff’s office.

It’s unclear how Devore and Shea knew each other. AJC.com has reached out to the sheriff’s office for more information.

