Cops: Man wanted after crashing ATV, killing Marietta woman

Devore was not there when first responders arrived. Instead, he was taken to a hospital by a family member before being treated and released, Morris said.

This is not the first time Devore has been charged with a felony following an incident on Georgia’s roads.

In July 2019, he was arrested on felony fleeing, second-degree criminal damage to property and a firearm possession charge after a high-speed pursuit in Burke County, the True Citizen reported at the time. The chase spanned about 40 miles and reached speeds in excess of 130 mph.

Devore was accused of being the driver and two other people inside the vehicle were arrested, the newspaper reported. It is unclear if the case is still pending, and AJC.com has reached out to the Burke County Clerk of Superior, State and Juvenile Court for more information.

Anyone with information on him or the ATV incident is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 706-541-2800.