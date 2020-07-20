Cops: Man wanted after crashing ATV, killing Marietta woman

A Georgia man is wanted on several charges, including vehicular homicide and DUI, after a Marietta woman died in an ATV crash, authorities said.
Bentley Joseph Devore, 20, of Appling, fled the scene after the crash killed 20-year-old Morgan Jean-Marie Shea over the weekend, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office. His other charges will include counts of reckless driving, driving with a suspended license and open container, Maj. Steve Morris told AJC.com.
About 9:50 p.m. Saturday, Devore lost control of the two-seat Can-Am utility vehicle that he was driving south on Morris Calloway Road, according to a crash report. Shea was a passenger.
Near the intersection with White Oak Road, he went off the road and overcorrected, causing the vehicle to spin, the report said. Devore and Shea were ejected as a result.
Devore was not there when first responders arrived. Instead, he was taken to a hospital by a family member before being treated and released, Morris said.
This is not the first time Devore has been charged with a felony following an incident on Georgia’s roads.
In July 2019, he was arrested on felony fleeing, second-degree criminal damage to property and a firearm possession charge after a high-speed pursuit in Burke County, the True Citizen reported at the time. The chase spanned about 40 miles and reached speeds in excess of 130 mph.
Devore was accused of being the driver and two other people inside the vehicle were arrested, the newspaper reported. It is unclear if the case is still pending, and AJC.com has reached out to the Burke County Clerk of Superior, State and Juvenile Court for more information.
Anyone with information on him or the ATV incident is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 706-541-2800.