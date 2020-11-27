UPDATE: South Georgia man dead after self-inflicted gunshot wound, GBI says

A South Georgia man has died after he suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound during a traffic stop Sunday, the GBI said.
Dearius Lamar Reed, 21, of Nashville, died Tuesday, two days after he was taken to South Georgia Medical Center for treatment, the GBI said in a news release. According to the state agency, investigators determined that Reed’s gunshot wound was self-inflicted and not the result of shots fired by a Nashville police officer.
The preliminary investigation shows that Nashville police responded to a domestic dispute in the area of Mell Avenue in Berrien County around 3 p.m. Sunday. At the scene, someone told an officer that Reed, who was involved in the argument, was driving a red Jeep, according to the GBI.
Police attempted a traffic stop when Reed drove by, but when the officer approached the vehicle, authorities said Reed fired and the officer then returned fire before approaching the vehicle again.
The incident was the 86th officer-involved shooting the GBI has investigated this year.