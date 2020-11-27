UPDATE: South Georgia man dead after self-inflicted gunshot wound, GBI says

Dearius Lamar Reed, 21, of Nashville, died Tuesday, two days after he was taken to South Georgia Medical Center for treatment, the GBI said in a news release. According to the state agency, investigators determined that Reed’s gunshot wound was self-inflicted and not the result of shots fired by a Nashville police officer.

The preliminary investigation shows that Nashville police responded to a domestic dispute in the area of Mell Avenue in Berrien County around 3 p.m. Sunday. At the scene, someone told an officer that Reed, who was involved in the argument, was driving a red Jeep, according to the GBI.