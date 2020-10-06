UPDATE: Police identify victims of discount store shooting

When officers arrived at the scene, they found four people with gunshot wounds, Atlanta police spokesman Officer Anthony Grant said. Two other gunshot victims were found at locations along Lanier and Morris Brown avenues. It is not clear which victims were found at each location.

No arrests have been made in connection with the incident, police said. A woman was briefly detained at the scene but was let go, Grant said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Atlanta police. Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for rewards of up to $2,000, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.