UPDATE: Police identify victims of discount store shooting

Police have released the names of the six people who were shot outside of a discount store in northwest Atlanta on Sunday afternoon, Channel 2 Action News reported.
Devontay Barnwell, 19, was killed and Curtincia Jones, 13, remains in critical condition, the news station reported.
Four other people are stable after being shot, police said. Their names are: Joshua Jones, 23; J-Mya Jones, 22; Cartez Gibbs, 31; and Curtis Coffey, 43.
According to police, the shooting stemmed from an argument between two women at the Star Discount Food store on Joseph E. Boone Boulevard about 4:15 p.m. About 10 minutes later, police said a vehicle pulled up, and three men went inside and started shooting.
Someone inside returned fire, police said, and gunfire continued outside the store and as people ran across the street.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found four people with gunshot wounds, Atlanta police spokesman Officer Anthony Grant said. Two other gunshot victims were found at locations along Lanier and Morris Brown avenues. It is not clear which victims were found at each location.
No arrests have been made in connection with the incident, police said. A woman was briefly detained at the scene but was let go, Grant said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Atlanta police. Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for rewards of up to $2,000, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.