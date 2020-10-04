X

UPDATE: At least 6 injured in shooting near NW Atlanta discount store

Police investigate the scene in front of Star Discount Food market on Joseph E. Boone Boulevard. Several people were reported shot in the area on Sunday, October 4, 2020. (Photo: Ben Gray for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Ben Gray for the AJC

By Asia Simone Burns, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

At least six people — including two children — were injured when gunfire erupted at a discount store in northwest Atlanta Sunday afternoon.

Investigators determined a fight broke out between a “large crowd” of people near the Star Discount Store on Joseph E. Boone Boulevard about 4:15 p.m., according to Atlanta police spokesman Officer Anthony Grant. During the incident, someone in the crowd pulled out a gun and opened fire, striking several people.

When police arrived at the scene, they found four people with gunshot wounds, Grant said. Police found two other gunshot victims at locations along Lanier Avenue and Morris Brown Avenue.

All of the victims were taken to a hospital, Grant said.

No arrests have been made in connection with the incident, police said. A woman was briefly detained at the scene, but was let go, Grant said.

An investigation is ongoing.

