UPDATE: At least 6 injured in shooting near NW Atlanta discount store

Investigators determined a fight broke out between a “large crowd” of people near the Star Discount Store on Joseph E. Boone Boulevard about 4:15 p.m., according to Atlanta police spokesman Officer Anthony Grant. During the incident, someone in the crowd pulled out a gun and opened fire, striking several people.

When police arrived at the scene, they found four people with gunshot wounds, Grant said. Police found two other gunshot victims at locations along Lanier Avenue and Morris Brown Avenue.