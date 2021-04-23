Unarmed Black man shot 10 times after Virginia sheriff’s deputy opens fire

The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s officer, who remains unidentified, gave Brown a ride home at about 2:30 a.m. Wednesday after the health care aide’s car broke down at a Wawa gas station on Route 3, reports said.

Once the two arrived at the home in the 12200 block of West Catharpin Road, Tazmon Brown said he came outside and had a conversation with the deputy.

“He was like, ‘Your brother is fine. He’s not in trouble. His car broke down and I gave him a ride,” he said, according to News4.

The officer then left the home without incident, but moments later received an emergency call at the residence for help.

Isaiah Brown placed a 911 call to report a domestic situation between himself and a family member, the sheriff’s office reported.

A source at the department said Isaiah Brown complained during the 911 call about his brother, but Tazmon Brown said his brother began worrying about his car being towed and simply wanted a ride back to the gas station.

The same deputy returned to the home about 3 a.m. with lights flashing, and Isaiah Brown came outside to meet him near the roadway. Within minutes several shots rang out and Isaiah Brown was critically wounded all over his body.

Relatives said the deputy started shooting for no reason.

“I’m just still trying to figure out where he felt the threat at, to feel the need to shoot,” said Yolanda Brown, the victim’s sister.

After the shooting stopped, the deputy began administering CPR to the victim.

Isaiah Brown later underwent emergency surgery after he was hit in the face, neck, chest and pelvic area, reports said.

Police have not revealed exactly what led the officer to pull his gun.

The Brown family said police have not been forthcoming with information, and so far have not released body camera footage of the incident.

The department said it could not immediately comment on “any motive or circumstances” related to the shooting, according to News4.

Virginia State Police is continuing to investigate.