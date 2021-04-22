Protesters demand release of body cam video after fatal shooting of Black man

Demetria Williams, who lives on Perry Street where the shooting happened, said Brown began driving away when one of the deputies fired into his car multiple times. At least six to eight shots were heard before Brown’s vehicle skidded out and eventually hit a tree.

“When they opened the door, he was already dead,” Williams told The Associated Press. “He was slumped over.” She said officers tried to perform chest compressions, but it was too late.

A car authorities removed from the scene was marked with multiple bullet holes, and the rear window was blasted out.

The car involved in Wednesday's police-involved shooting in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, is removed from the scene. Credit: TNS Credit: TNS

The deputy who opened fire was wearing an active body camera at the time of the shooting, said Wooten, who would not identify the officer and how many shots he fired.

No deputies were injured, and the deputy was placed on administrative leave pending a review by the State Bureau of Investigation, Wooten said.

Family members said Brown, a 42-year-old father of 10 children, had no weapons and was unarmed at the time.

People gather outside the municipal building after at least one Pasquotank County Sheriff's deputy shot and killed a Black man while executing a search warrant in Elizabeth City. Credit: Gerry Broome Credit: Gerry Broome

Wooten would not confirm the family or eyewitness version of events.

The State Bureau of Investigation will turn the findings of its review over to District Attorney Andrew Womble, who pledged a thorough and deliberate inquiry.

“What we are looking for at this time will be accurate answers and not fast answers,” Womble told a news conference. “We’re going to wait for the full and complete investigation ... and we’ll review that and make any determinations that we deem appropriate at that time. This will not be a rush to judgment.”

A community reacts

Members of the community are specifically demanding law enforcement release the body cam footage.

Dozens were gathered at the scene of the shooting Wednesday, and later that night an angry crowd protested outside City Hall where the City Council held an emergency meeting on the matter. Some community members were holding signs proclaiming “Black Lives Matter” and “Stop killing unarmed Black Men.”

The crowd later moved to the parking lot of the sheriff’s office where more than 200 people blocked traffic on a main thoroughfare of the city, forcing cars to turn around.

Scores of demonstrators gather in front of the Elizabeth City City Hall on Wednesday evening to protest the police-involved shooting earlier in the day. Credit: Stephen M. Katz Credit: Stephen M. Katz

During the emergency meeting, Black members of the City Council spoke emotionally about the fears of their community amid multiple police shootings across the country and implored investigators to remain transparent.

“I’m afraid as a Black man,” an emotional Councilman Gabriel Adkins told his colleagues. “I’m afraid that I may be the next one that my family might have to see on the news that I was gunned down.”

Adkins said businesses in the neighborhood of the shooting had begun boarding up their windows in anticipation of violence.

“Not only do we need transparency ... we need accountability,” said City Councilman Darius Horton, who called for the immediate release of body cam footage, the search warrant and a speedy explanation of what led to the shooting. “We need answers. ... Let’s not hide behind anything.”

What’s next

Protesters vowed to return to the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office at 5 p.m. Thursday if video from the shooting hadn’t been released by then.

“If the body cameras were on, that information needs to be disseminated as quickly as possible in order to make sure justice is served,” Keith Rivers, president of the Pasquotank County chapter of the NAACP, told WAVY News 10.

People speak with Elizabeth City Police Chief Eddie M. Buffaloe Jr. outside the municipal building after at least one Pasquotank County Sheriff's deputy shot and killed a Black man, Andrew Brown Jr., while executing a search warrant. Credit: Gerry Broome Credit: Gerry Broome

About the victim

Court records show Brown had a history of drug charges and a conviction for misdemeanor drug possession, according to the AP.

Devastated family members said Brown may have had his troubles but was still a good man.

Glenda Brown Thomas displays a photo of her nephew, Andrew Brown Jr., on her cellphone at her home in Elizabeth City. Brown was shot and killed Wednesday by a sheriff's deputy, who was attempting to execute a warrant. Credit: Allen G. Breed Credit: Allen G. Breed

“The police didn’t have to shoot my baby,” said Martha McCullen, an aunt of Brown who said she raised him after his parents died. “Andrew Brown was a good person,” she said. “He was about to get his kids back. He was a good father. Now his kids won’t never see him again.”

Williams, the eyewitness who also was among those demonstrating outside City Hall on Wednesday evening, said Brown, who was known by neighbors as “Drew,” wasn’t a violent person.

“I didn’t believe that (officers) really did that because he wasn’t a threat to them. He was driving off even though he was trying to get away,” Williams said.

A cycle of police shootings

The shooting happened as police departments across the country are facing increased scrutiny from the public following a series of recent high-profile police killings and custody deaths of unarmed Black men and women.

The incident in Elizabeth City came one day after police in Columbus, Ohio, shot and killed Ma’Khia Bryant, a 16-year-old Black girl who was involved in an altercation with two girls and was apparently using a knife to defend herself.

Another recent police shooting of an unarmed Black man occurred April 11 outside Minneapolis when 20-year-old Daunte Wright was killed during a traffic stop in which Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kim Potter said she mistakenly fired her gun instead of a Taser.

Both episodes occurred during the trial of former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin, who was found guilty Tuesday on three counts of killing George Floyd by kneeling on his neck for more than nine minutes last year.

“When is it going to stop?” Keith Rivers asked. “Is it open season now? At some point, it has to stop. We have to start holding the people in charge accountable.”