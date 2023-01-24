BREAKING: UGA investigating events surrounding fatal crash

The university had refused to answer questions since the crash, including whether LeCroy and Bowles were accompanying the players on a work assignment.

But in the statement Tuesday, Brooks said that “these individuals were not engaged in Athletic Department duties around the time of this incident.”

The crash followed a day of celebration, including a parade and a ceremony in Sanford Stadium, of UGA’s second consecutive national football championship.

Brooks’ statement contained few details. He said the school is cooperating with the police. He also said he and football coach Kirby Smart are “actively reviewing relevant football policies.”

Athletic Association policy forbids employees from engaging in “inappropriate” activity with athletes. NCAA rules tightly restrict university employees from providing transportation to athletes except in certain circumstances.

