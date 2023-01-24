BREAKING: UGA investigating events surrounding fatal crash

After more than a week of virtual silence, the University of Georgia Athletic Association said Tuesday it is investigating events that preceded a car crash that killed a football player and a member of the team’s recruiting staff.
“We want the public to know that the Athletic Department is conducting a thorough review, in coordination with appropriate legal counsel, to fully understand this tragic event,” Athletic Director Josh Brooks said in a brief statement.
The crash, about 2:45 a.m. on Jan. 15, killed 20-year-old offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting analyst Chandler LeCroy, 24. Another member of the football program’s recruiting staff, Tory Bowles, 26, suffered serious injuries, and lineman Warren McClendon, 21, was treated at a hospital and released. Police say the car, driven by LeCroy, was speeding at the time of the crash.
The statement from UGA followed a report Sunday by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that surveillance video showed Willock and McClendon emerging from a downtown strip club about 15 minutes before the crash, accompanied by two women who strongly resembled LeCroy and Bowles.
The video, obtained from the Athens-Clarke County Police Department, also showed the group leaving downtown Athens in the black Ford Expedition that was involved in a violent one-car crash about 2 1/2 miles from the strip club, Toppers International Showbar.
The university had refused to answer questions since the crash, including whether LeCroy and Bowles were accompanying the players on a work assignment.
But in the statement Tuesday, Brooks said that “these individuals were not engaged in Athletic Department duties around the time of this incident.”
The crash followed a day of celebration, including a parade and a ceremony in Sanford Stadium, of UGA’s second consecutive national football championship.
Brooks’ statement contained few details. He said the school is cooperating with the police. He also said he and football coach Kirby Smart are “actively reviewing relevant football policies.”
Athletic Association policy forbids employees from engaging in “inappropriate” activity with athletes. NCAA rules tightly restrict university employees from providing transportation to athletes except in certain circumstances.
