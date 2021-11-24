Uber driver dead, security guard detained after shooting near Union City nightclub

Union City police responded to Citizens Lanes bowling alley and Cru-Lounge along Goodson Connector Road around 10:40 p.m. regarding the shooting. The Uber driver, whose name was not released, was fatally wounded and died on scene, police spokesman Jerome Turner said.

Witnesses told officers that there was a confrontation between the driver and a security guard at the business, Turner said. The confrontation eventually escalated to both persons shooting at each other, Turner added.