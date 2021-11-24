ajc logo
Uber driver dead, security guard detained after shooting near Union City nightclub

AJC file photo: John Spink
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
11 minutes ago

An Uber driver is dead and a security guard was detained Tuesday night after the two exchanged gunfire at a Union City business, police said.

Union City police responded to Citizens Lanes bowling alley and Cru-Lounge along Goodson Connector Road around 10:40 p.m. regarding the shooting. The Uber driver, whose name was not released, was fatally wounded and died on scene, police spokesman Jerome Turner said.

Witnesses told officers that there was a confrontation between the driver and a security guard at the business, Turner said. The confrontation eventually escalated to both persons shooting at each other, Turner added.

The security guard remained on scene and was detained. Turner did not say if the guard was injured in the shootout.

Caroline Silva
Caroline Silva is a Breaking News and Crime and Public safety reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

