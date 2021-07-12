ajc logo
X

Rideshare driver carjacked while trying to pick up customer, Atlanta police say

The driver went to the location to pick up a customer, but when he arrived he was confronted by two men, one of them armed, according to police.
Caption
The driver went to the location to pick up a customer, but when he arrived he was confronted by two men, one of them armed, according to police.

Crime & Public Safety
By Asia Simone Burns, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 33 minutes ago

Two suspects are being sought by Atlanta police after they held a rideshare driver at gunpoint and stole his car overnight Monday.

The alleged carjacking happened about 12:30 a.m. in the 3800 block of Northside Drive, Atlanta police said in a statement. While police said the victim was driving for Uber, the company said Monday it has not been able to confirm if he was using the app at the time.

The driver told police he had gone to the location in his 2018 Nissan Sedan to pick up a customer. When he arrived, a man was in the driveway.

However, that man told the driver that he had not ordered a ride, according to police.

ExploreLyft passenger shot in Little Five Points, cops say

The victim began backing out of the driveway but was confronted by two other men, and one them holding a gun, the police department said in the statement.

“The suspects demanded the victim to exit the vehicle,” the statement said. “The victim complied and the suspects fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle.”

Police are still trying to locate the vehicle, which is silver and has the Florida tag QTKV50. An investigation is ongoing.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

In Other News
1
BREAKING: Police investigating homicide in neighborhood near...
2
Defense attorney warns against ‘rush to judgment’ in triple killing
3
Golf course shooting suspect has faced numerous charges, little jail...
4
2 golf course shooting victims were bound, gagged in truck bed, warrant
5
Cousin of slain Coweta deputy convicted of murder, gets life sentence
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top