Rideshare driver carjacked while trying to pick up customer, Atlanta police say

The alleged carjacking happened about 12:30 a.m. in the 3800 block of Northside Drive, Atlanta police said in a statement. While police said the victim was driving for Uber, the company said Monday it has not been able to confirm if he was using the app at the time.

The driver told police he had gone to the location in his 2018 Nissan Sedan to pick up a customer. When he arrived, a man was in the driveway.