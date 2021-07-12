Rideshare driver carjacked while trying to pick up customer, Atlanta police say

Two suspects are being sought by Atlanta police after they held a rideshare driver at gunpoint and stole his car overnight Monday.
The alleged carjacking happened about 12:30 a.m. in the 3800 block of Northside Drive, Atlanta police said in a statement. While police said the victim was driving for Uber, the company said Monday it has not been able to confirm if he was using the app at the time.
The driver told police he had gone to the location in his 2018 Nissan Sedan to pick up a customer. When he arrived, a man was in the driveway.
However, that man told the driver that he had not ordered a ride, according to police.
The victim began backing out of the driveway but was confronted by two other men, and one them holding a gun, the police department said in the statement.
“The suspects demanded the victim to exit the vehicle,” the statement said. “The victim complied and the suspects fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle.”
Police are still trying to locate the vehicle, which is silver and has the Florida tag QTKV50. An investigation is ongoing.
