Tyre Nichols video prompts small, peaceful gathering in Atlanta

“I know there will be protests in our city,” Dickens said in a video posted to his Instagram account, adding he wanted “to make sure that we are vigilant about making sure that violent instigators don’t get the final word and don’t co-op peaceful protests for their own political aims.”

Those who gathered after the video release expressed outrage but did so peacefully.

”Tyre Nichols committed the crime of existing as a Young Black man in the United States,” said Kristen Butler.

”Just looking at the body camera footage of this video of Tyre Nichols, there’s a resemblance of how they did Rodney King back in 1992. Kicking and stepping on him like he was nothing,” Dijuan Rollins said.

The videos’ release prompted statements from several Atlanta institutions and leaders, including Morehouse College, Martin Luther King III, U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock and both Kemp and Dickens. Kemp called it “painful footage,” while Dickens described it as a “vile and brutal attack.”

Rev. Ray Washington expressed his sadness in having to once again stand up against police violence. But even though he has to now stand up for the family of Nichols, he said there has to be unity within the community in order to truly get justice.

”I was there for Rayshard Brooks. I was there for George Floyd,” Washington said, referencing the deaths of other Black men while in police custody, incidents that sparked widespread protests. “I was there to march.”