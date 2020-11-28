X

Two minors, 11 and 16, injured in DeKalb shooting

An 11-year-old and a 16-year-old were shot Friday evening during an argument near Stone Mountain, DeKalb police said. Both victims are expected to survive.
Updated 12 minutes ago

DeKalb County police are investigating after an 11-year-old and a 16-year-old were shot Friday evening in a neighborhood near Stone Mountain.

Officers responded to the 4700 block of Brasac Drive off South Hairston Road just before 6 p.m., DeKalb police spokeswoman Michaela Vincent said in an emailed statement. According to police, two men were involved in a fight with after another man after driving to his home.

“With multiple occupants in the vehicle, one of the occupants began shooting and struck two juveniles, a 16-year-old and an 11-year-old,” Vincent said.

Both victims were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive. The intended target, who was home with the children at the time, was not injured, Vincent said. Detectives are still working to identify the shooter.

No additional details have been released.

