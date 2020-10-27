Twitter labels Trump’s tweet on mail-in voting as ‘misleading’

Democrats have continued to dominate the initial balloting, but Republicans are narrowing the gap. GOP voters have begun to show up at early in-person voting, a sign that many heeded Trump’s unfounded warnings about mail-voting fraud.

The president’s sentiments about mail-voting fraud have been a continued theme throughout the election. In June, Trump tweeted that mail-in ballots would lead to the “scandal of our times.”

“RIGGED 2020 ELECTION: MILLIONS OF MAIL-IN BALLOTS WILL BE PRINTED BY FOREIGN COUNTRIES, AND OTHERS. IT WILL BE THE SCANDAL OF OUR TIMES," read a tweet.

A Twitter spokesperson told The Hill that a warning was placed on the tweet “for sharing potentially misleading information about how to participate in an election.”

“With this warning and in line with our Civic Integrity Policy, we will significantly reduce the Tweet’s visibility and people will not be able to Like, Reply or Retweet it,” the spokesperson added.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.