Tucker accepting grant applications for businesses affected by COVID-19

The city’s application window began last Monday, and business owners can apply for grants of $5,000, $10,000, and $15,000, according to the city. The money must be used to pay expenditures incurred as a result of the pandemic between March 1 and Dec. 20.

Businesses that are eligible for the relief money must have fewer than 200 employees and must have been doing business in Tucker since Jan. 7. For a nonprofit to be eligible, it must be registered as a 501 (C)(3) or 501(C)(6).