Trump in new Fox interview says Biden is ‘imploding’ over laptop reports

Explore Twitter suspends Trump campaign page after post about Biden

“I think he’s imploding; you look at all that corruption in his family, tremendous corruption,” Trump said.

The president went on to say that he and other Republicans may get Attorney General William Bar involved to investigate the laptop reports.

“We got to get the attorney general to act, and he’s got to act fast, he’s got to appoint somebody,” Trump said.

In his final comments, the president made an appeal to voters that a vote for him would lead to “the American dream.”

“The bottom line: The American dream, the great American dream versus being a socialist hellhole,” he said when asked what the difference is between him and Biden winning.

While several national polls show Biden leading, the president said he is leading or is tied with Biden in several key states.

“We’re up in Florida, way up, we’re up in North Carolina...Pennsylvania is pretty even, we got a ruling yesterday that was ridiculous, where they can count ballots after the election is over,” he said, referring to a Supreme Court ruling.