Trump calls top task force doctor ‘pathetic’ after virus warning

On Sunday, Pelosi expanded on her remarks, saying she didn’t trust the information provided by Birx because of the doctor’s apparent loyalty to the president.

Birx “is his appointee, so I don’t have confidence there, no,” Pelosi said.

In response, Birx said, "I have never been called Pollyanna-ish or non-scientific or non-data-driven, and I will stake my 40-year career on those fundamental principles of utilizing data to really implement better programs to save more lives."

Trump then weighed in on the matter Monday morning.

"So crazy Nancy Pelosi said horrible things about Dr. Deborah Birx, going after her because she was too positive on the very good job we are doing on combatting the China Virus, including Vaccines & Therapeutics. In order to counter Nancy, Deborah took the bait & hit us. Pathetic!"

So Crazy Nancy Pelosi said horrible things about Dr. Deborah Birx, going after her because she was too positive on the very good job we are doing on combatting the China Virus, including Vaccines & Therapeutics. In order to counter Nancy, Deborah took the bait & hit us. Pathetic! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 3, 2020

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert and head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has been at the center of many conflicts with Trump because his opinions often contradict the president's.

In recent weeks, some members of the administration began publicly discrediting Fauci's handling of the pandemic.

White House trade adviser Peter Navarro wrote a USA Today op-ed slamming Fauci, who, he claimed, "has been wrong about everything I interacted with him on."

While Fauci’s public visibility has waned during the last few months, Birx has emerged to assess the U.S. response to the COVID-19 pandemic, avoiding any land mines in the process — until Monday, which was the first time she appeared to be at odds with Trump.

Trump avoided addressing the matter when asked about it during a news conference Monday evening, but then said the nation was “doing very well” although the U.S. toll has surpassed 4.7 million cases and 155,000 deaths, according to the National Institutes of Health.