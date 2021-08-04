ajc logo
X

Trump asks judge to block Treasury Dept. from giving tax returns to Congress

Caption
Donald Trump Pressured DOJ To Reverse Election Results, Documents Show.232 pages of emails have been released by House Oversight Committee Democrats.The documents shed light on how Trump, his chief of staff and other friends tried to get Justice Department senior officials to challenge the 2020 election results.In one instance, Trump sent claims of voter fraud to then-Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen...In one instance, Trump sent claims of voter fraud to then-Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen...... less than an hour before tweeting that Attorney General William Barr, who refuted claims of voter fraud, would be replaced by Rosen.... less than an hour before tweeting that Attorney General William Barr, who refuted claims of voter fraud, would be replaced by Rosen.Another instance saw then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows send Rosen a YouTube link...Another instance saw then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows send Rosen a YouTube link...... detailing a conspiracy theory alleging Italian facilities had altered U.S. election data and loaded it onto "military satellites.".... detailing a conspiracy theory alleging Italian facilities had altered U.S. election data and loaded it onto "military satellites.".Rosen forwarded that email to then-Acting Deputy Attorney General Richard Donoghue, who replied, "Pure insanity.".The documents also reveal that Trump harassed the Justice Department to file a lawsuit in the Supreme Court seeking to declare Electoral College vote counts in six states null.These documents show that President Trump tried to corrupt our nation's chief law enforcement agency in a brazen attempt to overturn an election that he lost, Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney, D-New York, via statement.Those who aided or witnessed President Trump's unlawful actions must answer the Committee's questions about this attempted subversion of democracy, Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney, D-New York, via statement

National & World News
By Charlie Savage, The New York Times
1 hour ago

Lawyers for former President Donald Trump argued in a new court document on Wednesday that a House committee’s request to obtain six years of Trump’s tax returns should be blocked, portraying the effort as politically motivated and illegitimate.

In a 37-page filing, Trump’s legal team picked up arguments that the Trump-era Justice Department had put forward in a bid to stonewall the congressional request, but that the Biden-era Justice Department abandoned last week when it said the Treasury Department was legally obligated to provide the documents to lawmakers.

ExploreBandage on back of Kim Jong Un’s head adds to list of health mysteries

Trump’s legal team wrote that the requests for the former president’s tax returns “are unlawful and unenforceable because they lack a legitimate legislative purpose, exceed statutory authority, violate the First Amendment, violate due process, and/or violate the separation of powers.”

The lawsuit, which dates back to the period when Trump was still president, is formally a case between the House Ways and Means Committee and the Treasury Department. But with the executive branch now having dropped its resistance to complying with the request, the Trump legal team, as interveners, is asking for an injunction blocking that step.

The filing argues that even though Trump is no longer the sitting president, the case must still be evaluated as if he were in office because it dates back to that period. Much of the filing reprised statements made by Democrats dating back to the 2016 campaign, when Trump broke with the norm of presidential candidates disclosing their tax returns. Democrats have repeatedly suggested that he must be hiding something politically damaging.

ExploreTrump-backed Carey, centrist Brown win U.S. House races in Ohio

During the Trump administration, the Justice Department cited such statements to make the argument that the stated purpose for the request by the committee — that Congress was weighing legislative reforms regarding presidential tax return disclosure — was a pretext for what was in fact an illegitimate purpose.

Last week, however, the Justice Department’s Office of Legal Counsel said the executive branch must accept the committee’s stated purpose for why it is seeking the returns, and that the law permits it to obtain them.

ExploreBarack Obama reportedly cancels ‘big’ 60th birthday bash

The continued legal fight means that Congress will not receive Trump’s tax returns any time soon; the committee or Trump’s legal team can appeal any adverse rulings up to the Supreme Court. Even if Congress does eventually obtain them, that would not mean they would become public immediately or at all.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

In Other News
1
Uber's recovery accelerates, but worries about losses linger
2
BREAKING: At least 11 dead, 12 injured after van overturns in Texas
3
Angels' Rendon needs hip surgery, ending injury-plagued year
4
Biden's new evictions moratorium faces legality doubts
5
Nursing home to workers: Get vaccine or lose your job
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top