Max Verstappen bests his F1 title rivals Piastri and Norris for British Grand Prix pole

SILVERSTONE, England (AP) — Max Verstappen showed he had the pace when it mattered most as he beat Formula 1 title rivals Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris to claim pole position Saturday for the British Grand Prix.

Verstappen went fastest by 0.103 of a second to beat Piastri's time, with Norris third, .015 further back, after both of the McLaren drivers made small but costly errors.

Lewis Hamilton, a record nine-time winner of his home race, was also in the fight for pole but had to settle for fifth after a relatively slow end to his lap.