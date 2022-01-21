Hamburger icon
Truist sign to be added to second-tallest building

Truist will install its name on top of the city's second-tallest building starting Jan. 22, 2022. The company's logo has already been added to the 303 Peachtree St. building, known as Truist Plaza. (Handout)

Credit: Lemuel H. Ward

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Truist will soon have its name in bright lights atop Atlanta’s second-tallest building.

The company will install the signage on Saturday morning, using a helicopter to lower the lettering onto the 60-story office tower, below the bank’s logo.

Streets surrounding Truist Plaza will be closed to cars and pedestrians during the installation, said Mike McCoy, a Truist spokesman.

At 871 feet, Truist Plaza is visible for miles in any direction, and the signage should be easily seen from the Downtown Connector, McCoy said. Atlanta’s tallest building, the 1,023-foot Bank of America Plaza, doesn’t have a sign on top, so Truist will have the highest sign in the city.

Truist will begin replacing SunTrust signage at retail branches and ATMs early this year. It’s already begun phasing out SunTrust branding on mobile apps and online platforms.

Truist Bank was formed in December 2019 when Atlanta-based SunTrust merged with BB&T. The new company moved its headquarters to Charlotte, North Carolina. Truist has reduced the size of its workforce based in metro Atlanta, though it still employs 8,500 in Georgia.

Truist is the largest bank in metro Atlanta with about 25% of the area’s market share, according to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Bank of America is ranked No. 2.

