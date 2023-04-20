Train collides with truck near downtown Decatur

Shortly before midnight on Wednesday evening a train headed east on the CSX tracks near downtown Decatur collided with a pickup truck, forcing it into the pylon that holds the safety barriers.
According to Sgt. John Bender, public information officer with the Decatur Police Department, no one was injured in the accident.
The incident drew several police vehicles, and CSX personnel could be seen inspecting the wreckage.
Bender said it was not clear why the truck was on the train tracks.
Within minutes the truck had been towed from the scene and the train continued on its way. The traffic in downtown Decatur at midnight was negligible and was not inconvenienced by the delay.
